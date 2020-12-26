Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes

Nativity scenes beamed onto façade of Rome's Palazzo Senatorio each evening of the Christmas season.

Rome city hall celebrates Christmas by projecting images of Nativity-themed frescoes and paintings onto the façade of Palazzo Senatorio on the Capitoline hill.

The Visioni di Natale video-mapping project features scenes depicting the Nativity and the Adoration of the Magi, painted by Italian masters such as Botticelli, Caravaggio and Giotto.

The outdoor installation can be admired during the Christmas period, on the days when Italy is an 'orange zone,' each evening from 17.00-21.00 until 6 January.

The artistic light show can be "watched from a distance, in complete safety, while respecting anti-covid regulations," said Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi.

In addition to the Campidoglio and light shows in Piazza Navona, the ancient gates at Porta del Popolo are illuminated with guardian angels and 'protectors of the city' in a light show entitled Custodes.

For more details see the city's website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73201
Previous article Italy: Pompeii to open ancient 'street food' diner to visitors

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor
Culture

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene
Culture

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years
Culture

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome
Culture

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence
Culture

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony
Culture

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti
Culture

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti

Rome unveils its newly discovered treasures
Culture

Rome unveils its newly discovered treasures

Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas
Culture

Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas

Italy: Assisi lights up Basilica with Giotto frescoes for Christmas
Culture

Italy: Assisi lights up Basilica with Giotto frescoes for Christmas

Covid-19: Vatican Museums stay closed until 2021
Culture

Covid-19: Vatican Museums stay closed until 2021

Covid-19: Italy's museums stay silent over Christmas
Culture

Covid-19: Italy's museums stay silent over Christmas

Italy steps closer to creating 'Netflix of Italian Culture'
Culture

Italy steps closer to creating 'Netflix of Italian Culture'

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp
Culture

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp