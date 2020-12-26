Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes

Nativity scenes beamed onto façade of Rome's Palazzo Senatorio each evening of the Christmas season.

Rome city hall celebrates Christmas by projecting images of Nativity-themed frescoes and paintings onto the façade of Palazzo Senatorio on the Capitoline hill.

The Visioni di Natale video-mapping project features scenes depicting the Nativity and the Adoration of the Magi, painted by Italian masters such as Botticelli, Caravaggio and Giotto.

The outdoor installation can be admired during the Christmas period, on the days when Italy is an 'orange zone,' each evening from 17.00-21.00 until 6 January.

The artistic light show can be "watched from a distance, in complete safety, while respecting anti-covid regulations," said Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi.

In addition to the Campidoglio and light shows in Piazza Navona, the ancient gates at Porta del Popolo are illuminated with guardian angels and 'protectors of the city' in a light show entitled Custodes.

For more details see the city's website.