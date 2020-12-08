Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas

Christmas magic in Piazza Navona in 2020.

Rome's "Befana" Christmas market in Piazza Navona is cancelled this year, due to covid-19, but there will still be some colourful festive magic.

The city will illuminate the three historic fountains in the piazza with light shows each night for the duration of the Christmas season.

The fountains will be lit up later today, 8 December, on the occasion of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day and national public holiday in Italy.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi will also switch on the 100,000 lights on the city's "Spelacchio" Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia, at 17.45 this evening.

Photo RomaToday