Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas

Christmas magic in Piazza Navona in 2020.

Rome's "Befana" Christmas market in Piazza Navona is cancelled this year, due to covid-19, but there will still be some colourful festive magic.

The city will illuminate the three historic fountains in the piazza with light shows each night for the duration of the Christmas season.

The fountains will be lit up later today, 8 December, on the occasion of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day and national public holiday in Italy.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi will also switch on the 100,000 lights on the city's "Spelacchio" Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia, at 17.45 this evening.

Photo RomaToday

General Info

Address Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas

Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72960
Previous article Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Assisi lights up Basilica with Giotto frescoes for Christmas
Culture

Italy: Assisi lights up Basilica with Giotto frescoes for Christmas

Covid-19: Vatican Museums stay closed until 2021
Culture

Covid-19: Vatican Museums stay closed until 2021

Covid-19: Italy's museums stay silent over Christmas
Culture

Covid-19: Italy's museums stay silent over Christmas

Italy steps closer to creating 'Netflix of Italian Culture'
Culture

Italy steps closer to creating 'Netflix of Italian Culture'

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp
Culture

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp

Rome opera house turns film set to open its new season
Culture

Rome opera house turns film set to open its new season

Italian Capital of Culture 2022: who are the 10 finalists?
Culture

Italian Capital of Culture 2022: who are the 10 finalists?

Rome unearths remains of Caligula's lavish palace and gardens
Culture

Rome unearths remains of Caligula's lavish palace and gardens

Rome bids final farewell to Gigi Proietti
Culture

Rome bids final farewell to Gigi Proietti

Covid-19: Rome's Colosseum closes to visitors
Culture

Covid-19: Rome's Colosseum closes to visitors

Covid-19: Italy's museums fall silent once again
Culture

Covid-19: Italy's museums fall silent once again

Rome to rename Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti
Culture

Rome to rename Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti

Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause

Gigi Proietti dies in Rome
Culture

Gigi Proietti dies in Rome

Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia in the age of covid-19
Culture

Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia in the age of covid-19