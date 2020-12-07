Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19

News came through during cabinet meeting this evening.

Italy's interior minister Luciana Lamorgese has tested positive for covid-19, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The minister reportedly received the news during a cabinet meeting which was swiftly suspended.

Italy's ministers for foreign affairs and justice, Luigi Di Maio and Alfonso Bonafede respectively, who were sitting beside Lamorgese during this evening's meeting, have gone into isolation, reports news agency Adnkronos.

All of the other government ministers present, as well as premier Giuseppe Conte, are to undergo tests within the next few hours.

Photo: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com