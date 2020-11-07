Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona

No Christmas market stalls or carousel in Piazza Navona this year.

Rome has cancelled the annual Befana Christmas market in Piazza Navona in line with the anti-coronavirus protocols in place across Italy.

The decision, which will reportedly affect all Christmas mercatini in Rome, follows nationwide restrictions curtailing festivals and fairs due to the risk of covid-19 contagion among crowds.

The Piazza Navona market, a popular fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, was due to take place from 1 December until 6 January, when Italy celebrates the religious feast of the Epiphany or the folklore version of La Befana.

Rome's Christmas tree will not be in Piazza Venezia this year - allegedly moving to Piazza del Popolo due to Metro C works - however there is a question mark hanging over this now too.