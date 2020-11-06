Rome has two of the 100 Best Bars in the World

Four Italian bars make the top 100 world list: two in Rome, two in Milan.

Finally some good news for a sector left reeling by the covid-19 crisis.

Rome's Drink Kong has been included in the World's 50 Best Bars, the prestigious international list which is viewed as the "Oscars" of the bar world.

Drink Kong, fronted by legendary Italian-Irish bartender Patrick Pistolesi, has claimed 45th place in the global rankings - an impressive achievement for a bar that only opened two years ago.

Drink Kong celebrates its success

The news comes however at a time when the bar has been forced to close temporarily by Italy's restrictions aimed at battling the coronavirus.

"Modern, rich and colourful, this bar is a blend of the facets and experiences of its owner," states the description of Drink Kong whose "convergence of science and tradition makes it a special place in the Italian bar panorama."

The 2020 edition of World's 100 Best Bars includes a total of four Italian bars, with two in Rome and two in Milan.

Italy's highest-ranking bar, in 25th place, is the 1930 in Milan, which climbed from 44th position last year.

In 87th place in the global rankings is Freni e Frizioni, a well-known venue in the capital's Trastevere district and a new entry on the top 100. Another new entry is Officina Milano in 90th place.

London had the strongest presence in the top 50 with 8 entries, while Athens, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Tokyo each made an appearance in the top 10. For full top 100 list see website.

Photos Drink Kong