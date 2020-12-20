Covid-19 in Italy: what you can and can't do during the Christmas lockdown

People living in Italy will face many restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic during the upcoming Christmas holidays. Here is a list of the most significant things you can and cannot do in Italy over the Christmas period.

On 25 December, Italy will be a complete red zone, but travel exemptions mentioned in the new covid decree issued by the Italian Government, in fact widen the net of restrictions. Here are some examples of what you will be allowed to do, remembering that you should always wear a mask and keep your distance.

In the days of 24, 25, 26, 27, 31 December and 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 January Italy will be declared entirely a red zone.

What can I do in the red zone days?

Travel within your municipality and in your region is prohibited. You may move, always with a self-certification, for "demonstrated needs," which are work, health and urgent reasons. Urgencies include caring for a dependent person and attending a funeral.

Download yout self-certification form here

You can leave your house to go to open stores: grocery stores, pharmacies, para- pharmacies, tobacco stores, newsstands.

You can go to the hairdresser, although beauty centers will be closed. You can practice sport activities outdoors alone. You can buy take-away food until 10 p.m., but not eat it near the premises, and order food for home delivery.

In the days of 28, 29, 30 December and January 4 all of Italy will be an orange zone.

What can I do in the orange zone days?

Within the orange zone, you can move only and exclusively within your municipality of residence, domicile or home for the following reasons: work, health or other "proven needs". (So movement between different municipalities and regions is forbidden).

Exceptions to travel restrictions

In order to maintain a degree of socialization, there is an exception to travel even on red days. From 24 December to 6 January, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., it "is allowed for two non co-habitating people to visit private homes ". You can move "only once in the same day to go to private homes that are located in the same region". And therefore, they can be in a different municipality from that of residence.

Can I move to my second home?

It will also be allowed to reach your second homes, as long as they are in the same region. The rule of being only two people applies, but movement is also allowed with children under 14 years of age. Moving to second homes within one's own region is allowed from 21 to 6 January, while returning to one's own place of residence is always allowed.

Fines

Those who do not respect the restrictions may be fined. The penalty ranges from 400 to 1,000 euros, a fine that is reduced if you pay within five days. Checks by the police can also be carried out after the on-site check. In the event of a move considered unjustified, the police may order the return of those who have not complied with the rules to the place of departure.