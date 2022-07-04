Where to see Caravaggio paintings in Rome

Caravaggio paintings can be found in churches and palaces across Rome.

The masterful paintings of 16th-century artist Michelangelo Merisi (1571-1610), better known as Caravaggio, continue to fascinate more than 400 years after his death. The artist's paintings combine a gritty, realistic observation of the human state, both physical and emotional, and make dramatic use of chiaroscuro.

Caravaggio is also remembered as a wild, violent character who fled Rome after receiving a death sentence for killing a man in a dual. The artist died in 1610 in Porte Ercole, in mysterious circumstances, aged 38.

Today Rome hosts about 25 Caravaggio masterpieces that can be viewed by the public: several can be seen for free in churches, others as part of a visit to some of the city's most important art collections in palaces and museums.

Basilica di S. Agostino, Via di S. Eustachio 19.

A Caravaggio painting can be enjoyed for free at the Basilica di S. Agostino in the Campo Marzio area of Rome's historic centre. Open daily 07.30-12.00 / 16.00-19.30. For details see website.

Madonna di Loreto - Pilgrim's Madonna (1604-1606)

Basilica of S. Maria del Popolo, Piazza del Popolo.

The Cerasi Chapel in the Basilica of S. Maria del Popolo, on the northern side of Piazza del Popolo, contains two Caravaggio masterpieces and can be visited for free. Weekdays 10.30 -12.30 / 16.00-18.30. Sat 10.30-18.30. See website.

Crucifixion of St Peter (1600-1601)

Conversion of St Paul (1600-1601)

Caravaggio in the Cerasi Chapel

Capitoline Museums, Piazza del Campidoglio 1, tel. 060608.

The Capitoline Museums contain two Caravaggio paintings which can be seen daily from 09.30-19.30. See website.

John the Baptist - Youth with Ram (1602)

The Fortune Teller (1593-1595)

Caravaggio's Fortune Teller at the Capitoline Museums

Casino Boncompagni Ludovisi, tel. 06483942.

The privately-owned Villa Ludovisi contains Caravaggio's only oil wall painting. Guided tours must be booked in advance. For details see website.

Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto (c. 1597)

Jupiter, Neptune and Pluto - Caravaggio's only wall painting - is in Rome.

Church of S. Luigi dei Francesi, Piazza di S. Luigi de' Francesi, tel. 06688271.

The Church of S. Luigi dei Francesi, located in the Campo Marzio area of the historic centre, houses three Caravaggio masterpieces dedicated to St Matthew. It can be visited daily for free. Weekdays: 09.30-12.45 / 14.30-18.30, Sat 09.30-12.15 / 14.30-18.45. Sun 11.30-12.45. See website.

The Calling of St Matthew (1599-1600)

The Martyrdom of St Matthew (1600-1601)

St Matthew and the Angel (1602)

Caravaggio's St Matthew cycle at the Church of S. Luigi dei Francesi

Church of S. Maria Immacolata, Via Veneto 27,

A recently-authenticated Caravaggio painting is an important part of the visitor experience at the Capuchin church of S. Maria Immacolata. For visiting details see website.

The Meditation of St Francis (1605)

Galleria Borghese, Piazzale Scipione Borghese 5, 068413979.

Rome's largest collection of Caravaggio works: seven paintings in total. Advance booking is required. Tues-Sun 09.00-19.00. For details see website.

Self-portrait as Bacchus - Young Sick Bacchus (1593-1594)

Boy with basket of fruit (1593-1594)

St Jerome Writing (c. 1605)

Madonna and Child with St Anne (1605)

Portrait of Pope Paul V (1605-1606)

David with the head of Goliath (1609-1610)

St John the Baptist (c. 1610)

St Jerome Writing (detail) by Caravaggio at Galleria Borghese in Rome

Galleria Corsini, Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Antica, Via della Lungara 10, tel. 68802323.

Located in the Trastevere district, Galleria Corsini houses one Caravaggio work which can be seen Tues-Sun 08.30-19.00. For details see website.

John the Baptist (c. 1604)

Palazzo Barberini, Via delle Quattro Fontane 13, tel. 064814591.

The magnificent collection of Palazzo Barberini contains three Caravaggio works and can be visited Tues-Sun 08.30-19.00. For details see website.

St Francis in Meditation (1606-1607)

Narcissus (1597-1599)

Judith Beheading Holofernes (1598-1599)

Narcissus (detail) by Caravaggio at Palazzo Barberini in Rome

Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, Via del Corso 305, tel. 066797323.

This stunning privately-owned palace houses three Caravaggio paintings. Open daily 09.00-19.00. For details see website.

Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1595-1596)

Penitent Magdalene (1594-1595)

John the Baptist (1602)

Caravaggio's Rest on the Flight into Egypt at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj

Vatican Museums, Viale Vaticano.

The Pinacoteca of the Vatican Museums includes a painting by Caravaggio. For visiting details see website. The Entombment of Christ (1603-1604)