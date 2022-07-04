Italy faces two-day taxi strike on 5 and 6 July

Taxi drivers to protest in centre of Rome on 5 July.

Italy's taxi drivers have confirmed a nationwide 48-hour strike on Tuesday and Wednesday in protest over the government's competition bill.

Trade unions representing cab drivers are protesting against liberalisation of the sector amid claims that deregulation would favour multinationals over independent drivers.

"The strike will act as a watershed regarding the fate of taxi drivers" - reads a statement from the unions - "It is a firm and unshakable response addressed to those who think of selling off our work and the public service function we perform."

Taxi drivers are set to hold a large demonstration in the centre of Rome on Tuesday, from Piazza della Repubblica to Piazza Madonna di Loreto, from 10.00-14.00.

The protest will lead to disruption to traffic and buses in Rome, while the two-day strike is expected to cause difficulty for those travelling to and from airports.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Metro A to close early for a year and a half
Transport

Rome's Metro A to close early for a year and a half

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer
Transport

Dogs travel free on Italy's long-distance trains this summer

Rome launches Tap&Go contactless ticketing on buses
Transport

Rome launches Tap&Go contactless ticketing on buses

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 June
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on Friday 17 June

Rome to clamp down on electric scooters with new rules
Transport

Rome to clamp down on electric scooters with new rules

Rome reopens Vigna Clara train station after 32 years
Transport

Rome reopens Vigna Clara train station after 32 years

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 17 June

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends
Transport

Rome mayor wants subway to stay open 24 hours at weekends

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May
Transport

Italy faces public transport strikes on 20 May

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city
Transport

Rome to cut number of electric scooters in city

Rome subway stations to get cash machines
Transport

Rome subway stations to get cash machines

Italy public transport strike on 28 April
Transport

Italy public transport strike on 28 April

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June
Transport

Rome Metro B subway to close early from 19 April to 4 June

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis
Transport

Good Friday in Rome: Colosseum shuts early for Via Crucis with Pope Francis

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March