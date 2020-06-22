There are several ways of getting to the centre of Rome from the italian Capital's Airports. Here is a listing with the most important.

When visiting Rome, the first part of your trip will involve getting from the airport to your accommodation in the city. You will either be flying into Fiumicino (code FCO) or Ciampino (code CIA) airports and there are several ways of getting to the centre of Rome.

The choices vary in price and convenience with some more affordable and easier than others.

Rome Fiumicino Airport

The Leonardo da Vinci - Fiumicino International Airport (FCO) is the largest airport in Italy.

It is the hub for Italy’s national airline, Alitalia, and is one of the top ten busiest airports in all of Europe. There are several ways - taxi, bus, train and private airport transfer - to get to the centre of Rome.

Taxi

Taxis in Rome are white and there is a fixed fare of €48 for four passengers and luggage from FCO into central Rome (within the Aurelian walls).

Train

The Leonardo Express train, located opposite Terminal 3, is a direct train from the airport to the centre of Rome, running every 30 minutes.

The price of €14 one way is less economical for groups than other modes of transportation but is probably more convenient. The train runs from 07.00-23.30. The Leonardo Express arrives at Rome's central train station, Termini. Once there, you can take the subways, Metro A and Metro B lines, or the many buses from outside, that can take you to any destination in the city.

Another possibility is taking the FL1 train which connects the airport to Roma Tiburtina, Fara Sabina, Poggio Mirteto and Orte stations in Rome. This train does not stop at Termini so you can get off at Tiburtina station or at Ostiense station to connect to the Rome metro. Tickets are €5.50 for the train, plus €1.50 for a metro ticket. Keep in mind that the Leonardo Express is convenient if you are going to Termini but if you are going to another area of Rome, the Tiburtina and Ostiense stops are also convenient. Make sure to stamp your ticket in a validation machine before boarding.

Buses

There are multiple bus lines that connect Rome with FCO which all depart at Terminal 3. The SITBusShuttle stops at Piazza Cavour 3 (Vatican area) and Via Marsala 5 (Termini station). The bus runs from 08.30 until midnight and tickets can be purchased either on board or online for €8. Also, the Schiaffini bus departs from Terminal 3 and goes to Termini station. This bus runs between 06.05 and 20.25, every 45 minutes. Tickets are €5 one way and €8 for a return fare.

Private airport transfer

A private airport transfer is one of the easiest ways to get to the centre of Rome. You can pre-book your ride before you arrive and a chauffeur driver will meet you inside the arrival halls with a sign with your name on it. The price is similar to that of a taxi to Rome, starting at €49. For details see FCO website.

Rome Ciampino airport

Ciampino–G. B. Pastine International Airport (CIA) is Rome's second international airport and is located about 15 km south-east of the centre.

Nearly six million passengers a year travel through CIA.

Taxi

There is a fixed rate of €30 from Ciampino airport to the centre of Rome, within the Aurelian walls, accommodating up to four passengers and their luggage.

Uber

Rome does not offer UberX or the other lower-priced services; it only has UberBLACK, UberLUX and Ubervan. Taking an uber is more expensive than taking a taxi. The airport has wifi so you can book the uber using the app and the price is about €40 to get to the centre of Rome.

Shuttle Bus

The Terravision shuttle bus is another option to get to Termini, the central station of Rome, from Terminal 3. It is one of the least expensive modes of transportation from the airport with tickets being €4 for one-way and €15 for roundtrip. It runs seven days a week from 05.35 to 23.00 and is approximately a 70 minute ride with 5 stops. You can book your tickets online or at the airport.

Train

The regional train is a fast and inexpensive way to get to Termini station in Rome. You will have to take a bus from the airport to get the town of Ciampino, to get into Rome by train. The bus fare from the airport to the Ciampino train is €1.20 and the train fare from Ciampino to Rome is €1.50. The train runs every 30 minutes from 05.30 until 22.30. For more information see Ciampino website.

Private airport transfer

Airport transfer services into Rome are also available at Ciampino airport. You can pre-book your ride and a driver will be waiting with a sign with your name on it inside the arrival halls. The cost of the service is €50. For details see CIA website.

Enjoy your trip to Rome and be assured that there are several options to travel from both of Italy’s international airports into the city centre.

By Kayla Green

Main ph: bellena / Shutterstock.com