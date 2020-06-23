Rome to reopen river Tiber beach for summer 2020

Tiberis returns to Rome river bank for third year.

Rome is seeking private sponsorship to reopen Tiberis, the city's artificial beach on the banks of the river Tiber, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

Sponsorship proposals must be valued at between €15,000 and €38,000, with a deadline of midday on 3 July.

This will be the third summer that Rome will host the 10,000-sqm riverside space which will be equipped with sunbeds, umbrellas and showering facilities.

However this year there is be a question mark over the beach volleyball courts due to the health regulations aimed at containing the spread of covid-19.

To make up for this - reports RomaToday - there is provision for sponsors to fund an area for dogs as well as a reference to catering, including seating, to replace the food vending machines of previous years.

Located under Ponte Marconi, Tiberis was created in 2018 on reclaimed marshland between the S. Paolo and Marconi districts south of the city centre.

Seen as a 'pet project' of the city's mayor Virginia Raggi, Tiberis is free to visitors and in the first two editions it was open every day until October.

Tiberis is not the first man-made beach on the Tiber: in 2005 former mayor Walter Veltroni launched the Tevere Village beach under Castel S. Angelo, between Ponte S. Angelo and Ponte Umberto I.

Photo La Repubblica