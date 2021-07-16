How to visit Rome's Colosseum underground by night

Explore the Colosseum by the light of the moon with guided tours in Italian and English this summer.

Rome's Colosseum opens up its labyrinth of underground chambers and tunnels for night visits this summer.

Starting from 17 July, the Colosseum will open every Saturday night from 20.00, as part of its annual Luna sul Colosseo initiative which runs until 30 October.

This year there will be a new itinerary through the specially lit underground, taking visitors into the heart of the area that housed gladiators and wild animals before combat on the arena floor above.

The hour-long tours, conducted in Italian and English, are designed for groups of up to 20 people, with tickets costing €25, or reduced rate of €22 (groups or members).