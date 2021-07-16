How to visit Rome's Colosseum underground by night

Explore the Colosseum by the light of the moon with guided tours in Italian and English this summer.

Rome's Colosseum opens up its labyrinth of underground chambers and tunnels for night visits this summer.

Starting from 17 July, the Colosseum will open every Saturday night from 20.00, as part of its annual Luna sul Colosseo initiative which runs until 30 October.

This year there will be a new itinerary through the specially lit underground, taking visitors into the heart of the area that housed gladiators and wild animals before combat on the arena floor above.

The hour-long tours, conducted in Italian and English, are designed for groups of up to 20 people, with tickets costing €25, or reduced rate of €22 (groups or members).

Bookings must be made online, by selecting the day and time of visit, via the Colosseum website or Coopculture website.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

How to visit Rome's Colosseum underground by night

Piazza del Colosseo, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75195
Previous article Most famous pasta dishes

RELATED ARTICLES

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill
History

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum
History

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours
History

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum
History

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus
History

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber
History

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years
History

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes
History

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus
History

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy
History

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy