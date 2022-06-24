Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time

Fiumicino airport scoops major award for fourth time in five years.

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has been rated Best European Airport for the fourth time in the last five years.

The important international recognition, awarded by Airports Council International (ACI), is in the category of hubs with over 40 million passengers.

"Those who know this airport will not be surprised" - said Italy's transport minister Enrico Giovannini - "Congratulations to the management but also to those who work there on a daily basis."

The airport's latest award is in addition to Fiumicino being rated the top airport in Europe for the quality of its passenger services, a recognition it has received for the last five years in a row.

"We are working on creating the airport of the future with greater use of technology, maximum efficiency in relation to the environment, further reliability and infrastructural and operational resilience, maximum safety and a lot of comfort and value-added services for our passengers", the CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, Marco Troncone, said in a statement.

News of the award - the latest in a string of accolades for Fiumicino in recent years - comes weeks after the airport opened a major new boarding area, a development which Troncone says will play a "crucial role in ensuring that Rome and Italy can reaffirm their centrality on the international scene."

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time

