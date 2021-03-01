Golden Globes: Laura Pausini wins for Italy

Pausini pays tribute to Sophia Loren and dedicates win to Italy.

Italian singer Laura Pausini is celebrating after winning a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture during a ceremony streamed from Los Angeles last night.

Pausini's song Io sì (Seen), written with Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi, is from the movie The Life Ahead, or La vita davanti a sé, directed by Edoardo Ponti whose mother Sophia Loren had a starring role.

The Italian film, whose global rights were acquired by Netflix , was nominated for a Golden Globe as Best Foreign Language Film but lost out to Minari by Lee Isaac Chung.

The Golden Globe winners were notified of their success via Zoom, with Pausini receiving the good news while seated by her piano at home.

"Thank you so much," said a thrilled but composed Pausini during the live NBC broadcast, before penning an overjoyed post on Instagram.

"I've never dreamed of winning a Golden Globe, I can't believe it" - said Pausini - "I dedicate this award to all those who want and deserve to be seen and to that young girl who won Sanremo 28 years ago and never expected to get so far."

She also paid tribute to Sophia Loren: "All my gratitude and respect for the wonderful Sophia Loren, it was an honour to give voice to your character, to convey such an important message, of welcome and unity."

Pausini also dedicates the recognition "to Italy, to my family, to all those who have chosen me and my music and have made me what I am today."