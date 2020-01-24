Netflix to open base in Rome

Netflix underscores its strong connections to Rome.

American media services provider Netflix is to open a base in Rome within the next year, it has been confirmed.

The news comes several months after the founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, announced that the media giant was planning to open a base in Italy.

The new Netflix base in Rome, whose location has not been released yet, will employ up to 30 people involved in marketing, public relations and production.

The news was first reported in the city's daily newspaper Il Messaggero which quoted Kelly Luegenbiehl, the vice president of international originals at Netflix.

"Since the start of the service in Italy in 2015, we have been greeted with enthusiasm by our many Italian subscribers and we have had the good luck to work with a variety of creators, from the best known to the emerging talent", Luegenbiehl told Il Messaggero.

"Opening an office in Rome" - she said - "is the logical next step in our long-term commitment in Italy, and will allow us to strengthen our multiple creative partnerships and to work on a growing offer of Made in Italy films and series and that will be appreciated by the public all over the world."

Netflix already has strong connections to Rome, filming the hit series Suburra and Baby in the Eternal City - both of which have new seasons on the way - as well as movies such as The Two Popes.

Netflix has also sponsored the capital's 'Spelacchio' Christmas tree for the last two years.

From a Made in Italy perspective, Netflix is currently hard at work filming various Italian series in 2020 including Luna Nera, Curon, and Summertime.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69233
Previous article Rome skull belongs to Pliny the Elder
Next article Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Cruise to film movie in Rome
Entertainment

Tom Cruise to film movie in Rome

New Year's Day Parade in Rome
Entertainment

New Year's Day Parade in Rome

New Year's Eve in Rome: Festa di Roma 2020
Entertainment

New Year's Eve in Rome: Festa di Roma 2020

Rome New Year's Eve: what to do and where to go
Entertainment

Rome New Year's Eve: what to do and where to go

Vasco Rossi concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome
Entertainment

Vasco Rossi concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die

Paul McCartney to perform in Naples after 29 years
Entertainment

Paul McCartney to perform in Naples after 29 years

The Irishman by Scorsese to be centrepiece of Rome Film Fest
Entertainment

The Irishman by Scorsese to be centrepiece of Rome Film Fest

Rome Film Fest: Hollywood comes to Rome
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest: Hollywood comes to Rome

Rome Film Fest comes to Gemelli hospital
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest comes to Gemelli hospital

Rome Film Fest honours John Travolta
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest honours John Travolta

World premieres and big names at 2019 Rome Film Fest
Entertainment

World premieres and big names at 2019 Rome Film Fest

Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer to launch Maleficent movie in Rome
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer to launch Maleficent movie in Rome

How to celebrate Halloween in Rome
Entertainment

How to celebrate Halloween in Rome

Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn to open 2019 Rome Film Fest
Entertainment

Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn to open 2019 Rome Film Fest