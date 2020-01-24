Netflix to open base in Rome

Netflix underscores its strong connections to Rome.

American media services provider Netflix is to open a base in Rome within the next year, it has been confirmed.

The news comes several months after the founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, announced that the media giant was planning to open a base in Italy.

The new Netflix base in Rome, whose location has not been released yet, will employ up to 30 people involved in marketing, public relations and production.

The news was first reported in the city's daily newspaper Il Messaggero which quoted Kelly Luegenbiehl, the vice president of international originals at Netflix.

"Since the start of the service in Italy in 2015, we have been greeted with enthusiasm by our many Italian subscribers and we have had the good luck to work with a variety of creators, from the best known to the emerging talent", Luegenbiehl told Il Messaggero.

"Opening an office in Rome" - she said - "is the logical next step in our long-term commitment in Italy, and will allow us to strengthen our multiple creative partnerships and to work on a growing offer of Made in Italy films and series and that will be appreciated by the public all over the world."

Netflix already has strong connections to Rome, filming the hit series Suburra and Baby in the Eternal City - both of which have new seasons on the way - as well as movies such as The Two Popes.

Netflix has also sponsored the capital's 'Spelacchio' Christmas tree for the last two years.

From a Made in Italy perspective, Netflix is currently hard at work filming various Italian series in 2020 including Luna Nera, Curon, and Summertime.



