Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Rome to limit tourist access to Trevi Fountain.

Rome's city council assembly has backed plans to install a barrier around the famed Trevi Fountain to protect the Baroque monument from hordes of tourists.

The motion, which will be put to Rome mayor Virginia Raggi to implement, will see a protective barrier for the basin of the Trevi Fountain to prevent people from sitting.

Over the last year Rome police have been stopping tourists from sitting around the Trevi Fountain, as part of strict new measures to safeguard the city's heritage.

The installation of a barrier would prevent crowds from getting near the waters of the fountain, where tourists queue up in their thousands each day to throw the customary coin.

In recent years the Trevi Fountain has witnessed an increasing amount of bad behaviour, from tourists jumping into the water naked and climbing the monument, to fighting over "selfie space" and even pouring alcohol into the fountain's waters.

The Baroque masterpiece was in the news again this week, with plans to open a secret balcony overlooking the fountain.

Photos La Repubblica

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69233
Previous article Netflix to open base in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Tourism

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

29 Best Things To Do in Rome
Tourism

29 Best Things To Do in Rome

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy
Tourism

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets
Tourism

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets

Tourists ripped off again in Rome
Tourism

Tourists ripped off again in Rome

Rome's Fiumicino airport wins new record for passenger satisfaction
Tourism

Rome's Fiumicino airport wins new record for passenger satisfaction

Steam train from Rome to Castel Gandolfo
Tourism

Steam train from Rome to Castel Gandolfo

Venice to charge tourist entry fee from July 2020
Tourism

Venice to charge tourist entry fee from July 2020

Rome: drunk tourists pour alcohol into Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: drunk tourists pour alcohol into Trevi Fountain

Tourists caught carving name into Leaning Tower of Pisa
Tourism

Tourists caught carving name into Leaning Tower of Pisa

Japanese tourists charged €430 for two plates of spaghetti in Rome
Tourism

Japanese tourists charged €430 for two plates of spaghetti in Rome

Colosseum ticket price to rise from €12 to €16
Tourism

Colosseum ticket price to rise from €12 to €16

Thomas Cook collapses leaving 150,000 British tourists stranded overseas
Tourism

Thomas Cook collapses leaving 150,000 British tourists stranded overseas

Rome seals off Orange Garden viewpoint
Tourism

Rome seals off Orange Garden viewpoint