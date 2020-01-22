Rome: Trevi Fountain to open secret balcony

Breathtaking views from 40m-high summit of Trevi Fountain.

Rome's Palazzo Poli contains a secret walkway, leading to a viewing area at the summit of the Trevi Fountain, which could soon be open to visits by the public.

This is according to ambititious plans announced by the National Institute for Graphics which is housed in the noble palace behind the Trevi Fountain, as reported by Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

The concept of opening the stunning viewpoint - 40 metres high - is part of an enhancement project involving both the National Institute for Graphics and Palazzo Poli.

Trevi Fountain from above. Photo Artwave.

The institute's director Maria Cristina Misito told Il Messaggero: "The idea is to offer a visit to the public that involves the rooms on the main floor, and through a series of rooms on the third floor you go up a small spiral staircase to the top, to enjoy overlooking the fountain and Rome, since we are in one of the highest points of the city."

The viewpoint would allow visitors to appreciate the colossal scale of the travertine figures and to enjoy the Baroque fountain's beautiful sculptural details at close hand.

Plans are currently in the feasibility stage, reports Il Messaggero, with studies being carried out into safety, staff and the creation of a ticket office, and it could take a year for the visit to become a reality.

However Misito is optimistic: "The project is aimed at making Palazzo Poli known, at telling its long history in the heart of Rome."

Cover photo and video Il Messaggero

 

