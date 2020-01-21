Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily

Sicilian Region to cover costs of medical cannabis use.

The cost of prescriptions for medical cannabis for patients in Sicily will now be covered by regional authorities, following a decree signed by Sicilian health chief Ruggero Razza.

The news means that patients suffering from chronic pain, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis will have free access to medical cannabis, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The controlled drug has been legal in Italy since 2013 but - outside of Sicily - patients must pay for their prescriptions.

Medical marijuana can be prescribed for a maximum of six months by doctors at regional public health bodies, specialists in anesthesia, and neurology and pain therapy centres.