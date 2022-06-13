From al taglio on-the-go to a sit-down dinner with friends. Here are our suggestions on where to find the best pizza in Rome.

Quite what the Italians manage to achieve from a circle of bread and cheese is still something of a wonder to we stranieri.And like an amply-stuffed crust, Rome is fully capable of satisfying any foreigner’s lust for a quality pizza.

From al taglio on-the-go to a sit-down dinner with friends, there are so many options available, we could write a book. But, while we wait for a publishing deal, here are our top picks.

Seu Pizza Illuminati

Photo: Seu Pizza Illuminati

Pizza as a philosophy.

Highest quality ingredients, attention to dough maturation processes, and constant research for wine and beer offerings are at the center of the Seu Pizza Illuminati experience.

A young and close-knit team led by Pier Daniele Seu welcomes you every evening from 7 p.m. onwards, except Tuesdays, in their hip, fun Testaccio location with a robust menu that will honestly satisfy anyone in your group, and fantastic service.

Via Angelo Bargoni 10 / tel. (+39) 06 588 3384

Pizzarium

Photo: Pizzarium Bonci

For pizza al taglio, ‘by the slice’, it’s hard to find better than local food celebrity Gabriele Bonci’s Pizzarium. Sold by weight, you’ll find a plethora of combinations at the counter of this Cipro-based fast food mecca, from the delicious simplicity of potato and mozzarella to sumptuous shrimp.

The tiny shop is usually full to burst around lunchtime, so you’ll have to cram yourself into a corner and keep standing to chow down on your doughy delight.

Found near the Cipro metro stop close to Vatican City or at the Mercato Centrale in Termini train station or in the Prati neighborhood.Via Trionfale 30 / tel. (+39) 06 39749663

Panattoni (Ai Marmi)

Trastevere’s Ai Marmi is one of Rome’s best-known pizzerias, with tables outside to sit and soak up the atmosphere.This Roman institution takes its name from the cold white marble table-tops. Yes, it does mean the interior slightly resembles a morgue, but once you dive into your pizza pie, sitting elbow-to-elbow with your neighbouring pizza lovers, you'll soon discover this place serves up a slice of Italian life.

Firm favourites are their margherita, napoletana and marinara, but other combinations like sausage and courgette flower are to die for. Closed on Wednesdays, open for dinner only.

Viale Trastevere 53-59 / (+39) 06 580 0919

Pizzeria La Boccaccia

Photo: Pizzeria La Boccaccia

Opened in 2014 in the Monti district of Rome, the pizzeria offers a menu full of novelties.

Prepared with a traditional Roman thin crust, there are no concoctions like ready-made sauces or shoddy ingredients.

Everything is carefully selected and prepared with love to bring the best pizza to life.

Simplicity is a virtue!

Order pizza by weight or by the slice, and try a variety from the options that change hourly from one of their many locations (Trastevere and Monti are our go-tos.)

Via di Santa Dorotea 2 / (+39) 320 775 6277

Sant'Isidoro Pizza & Bolle

High quality pizza accompanied by a tide of bubbles and cocktails. Bubbly wines and experimental ingredients are the high points of this modern restaurant dedicated to the idea of elevating pizza to a never- seen- before level of decadence.

With two locations in Rome, in Vittorio and Ostiense, this new, young pizzeria is a must- add to your list.

Via Oslavia, 41 / (+39) 06 8982 2607

La Gatta Mangiona

You might not expect to get your tastebuds tickled at a cat-themed restaurant, but this pizzeria is a real Roman gem.You’ll find more diversity on the menu here than your standard pizza parlour, with ingredients like Scottish smoked salmon and Calabrian nduja.

With the kind of brusque zero-fuss service common in non-touristy areas of town, you need only concentrate on choosing and devouring the perfect pie.

Located just down the road from the Janiculum Hill, it is a great dinner spot.

And, in case you were wondering, despite the quirky name, no cats are involved in the making of these pizzas.

Via Federico Ozanam 30 / (+39) 06 534 6702

Sbanco

Photo: Sbanco

Known for their exaggerated, crispy crust, melting center and some tasty toppings, Sbanco approaches a modern Neapolitan style and is notable for its distinctive "crunchiness”.

Specials based on seasonal ingredients change every month and the sweet pear and chocolate calzone is a delicious alternative to the usual tiramisu dessert.

Found in the San Giovanni neighborhood, this pizzeria is a favorite for locals.

Via Siria 1 / (+39) 06 789318

Sforno

Sforno is an excellent pizzeria from the established and ever curious chef Stefano Callegari. The pizzas are made with a special selection of flour and baked in a wood-fired oven at very high temperatures to guarantee lightness and flavor.

It is a Neapolitan pizzeria in the Tuscolano neighborhood near Cinecittà.

The place itself is simple and usually quite noisy as it is always full of locals.

Its “fritti” are certainly worth trying here and the prices are just right. Open for dinner only.

Via Statilio Ottato 110 / (+39) 06 7154 6118

Da Remo

Based in foody haven Testaccio, this is the place to find a real Roman-style pizza – thin, crisp and crunchy. Simplicity reigns here – try La Gatta Mangiona if you’re looking for something more unusual.Classic pizzas, made in a wood-burning oven, quickly made, quickly enjoyed.

The atmosphere is friendly, with plenty of Roman-style banter and flirty wisecracking waiters.

Viale dei Monfortani 18 / (+39) 06 338 8481

Emma

This place made the cut due to the fact it’s not your typical rough-and-ready pizzeria, but serves top quality dough. Here you’ll find the finest dough baked with the highest quality artisanal ingredients. It’s a little more pricey than others, but you get what you pay for in this fancier venue near Campo dei Fiori.

It might come as no surprise that this pizzeria is another addition to the Roscioli family’s Roman empire.

Via del Monte della Farina 28 / (+39) 06 6476 0475

By Catherine Evans