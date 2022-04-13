A little Italian vacation by the pool: 10 destinations to try

10 Italian countryside houses with pools for your next vacation

The punctual spring arrival of our desire to escape routine has us planning our next getaway. We’re thinking of spring climates and beautiful days lying next to a swimming pool. Our perfect answer is a mini holiday on a farm in Italy. Here we've selected 10 holiday farm houses, all with with pools, in some of the places we would most love to be, from Lake Como to the Itria Valley in Puglia and the Val di Noto in Sicily.

They are immersed in the countryside and vineyards, offer a warm and authentic rural welcome, great food and all the relaxation we need.

Pian delle More - Tuscany

Agriturismo Pian delle More is a perfect place for a great family vacation. It's located in a small village surrounded by a forest, in a strategic position ten minutes from the beaches of Marina di Castagneto and San Vincenzo, and is all inclusive for adults and children. Three old farmhouses that also have private gardens have been reconstructed to make the rooms. There are two swimming pools, one for children, and a restaurant (open from 1 May to 30 September).

If you’re looking for something extra to do, in addition to a dip in the sea, there are trekking routes that connect the forest of Sassetta (where the farmhouse is located) with the sea and the other medieval villages.

Or head to the spa, and then horseback riding, followed by a wine tasting…though not necessarily in that order.

Drive Time from Rome: 3 hours

The Casino of Remartello - Abruzzo

Il Casino di Remartello

is founded on an archaeological site dating to 200 BC and is in a medieval village halfway between the Adriatic Sea and the mountains of Gran Sasso.

The rooms are in a 19th century mansion, while the restaurant offers the best of Abruzzo's cuisine.

In addition to lounging by the pool, you can walk along the paths of the forest of the estate, read a book in their beautiful library or participate in tastings and cooking classes.

Drive Time from Rome: 2 ½ hours

La Valle di Vico - Viterbo

Agriturismo with a pool near Rome?

La Valle di Vico

is a perfect solution: 55 kilometers from the capital, it is an ideal place for a family getaway to relax in nature and discover the beauty of nearby Tuscia.

The estate on the Natural Reserve of Lake Vico welcomes its guests in three old farmhouses that were once warehouses for storing hazelnuts and chestnuts (which it continues to produce along with excellent extra virgin olive oil).

The rooms and condos have views of the surrounding nature. In addition to the pool, there are spaces to barbecue, games for children and a fitness area.

Drive Time from Rome: 1 ½ hours

Borgo il Castagno - Florence

, ten minutes from San Gimignano, is one of the best reviewed destinations.

Would you like to escape to a farmhouse near Florence? Borgo Il Castagno

First and foremost known for its marvelous 30 acre park that, in addition to a beautiful swimming pool, also includes a small lake populated by swans and ducks where you can fish, and another dotted with water lilies inhabited by a family of deer (which are very easy to spot).

You will immediately fall in love with their hospitality, including elegant rooms in a building from the year 1600 and comfortable apartments in the typical rustic country style that also have a private outdoor space.

The extra services are so worth splurging on, from a massage to personal trainers to a personal chef who will delight you with Tuscan specialties.

Drive Time from Rome: 3 ½ hours

Photo credit: Stela Subashi / Shutterstock.com

Baglio Occhipinti - Sicily

Baglio Occhipinti

is one of the most popular and charming farmhouses in the Val di Noto in Sicily. It is an ancient country estate renovated with sustainable architecture in mind, placed in the middle of vineyards, olive trees, and citrus trees that also frame its large swimming pool.

Say in one of the romantic rooms with original antique furniture and floors. It is also worth a trip for its cuisine.

From the organic breakfast, in summer served under the olive trees or in the old millstone, to dinners with recipes passed down from an ancient Sicilian aristocracy, accompanied by sensational wines.

Flight time to Catania Airport from Rome: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Farmhouse Le Volpi - Padua

Just 5 kilometers from the beautiful village of Arquà Petrarca, and not far from the marvels of Venice and Padua,

Le Volpi

country manor rests on top of a hill overlooking the vineyards.

For Italians, a spring weekend in the Euganean Hills is a classic. For us it’s an excuse to combine exploration with relaxation.

Admire the landscape from its beautiful rooms (some of them with kitchenette and terrace) and an infinity pool surrounded by a garden.

You must try the organic wines and extra virgin olive oil produced by the farm, and enjoy breakfast in a romantic room by a fireplace.

Drive Time from Rome: 5 ½ hours

Fattoria Terranova - Naples

Lovers of good food already know that when it comes to eating,

Terranova

is a guarantee.

The restaurant of this agriturismo is loved for its dishes prepared with ingredients from the garden and the famous specialties of the Campania region, such as mozzarella. The views of the Galli islands aren’t bad either.

But there is much more to Terranova than the food. It is one of the most beautiful places to vacation in the surroundings of Sorrento and its wonders, in the picturesque village of Sant'Agata. You can choose rooms, apartments, or a villa with a view on the gulf.

If you get bored of relaxing by the beautiful pool, they offer activities like cooking and pizza- making courses. We’ll see you there!

Drive Time from Rome: 3 ½ hours

Ca' del Lago - Como

Feel like heading north? The

Agriturismo Ca' del Lago

is a fantastic choice for forgetting about the chaos and relaxing.

A step away from the shores of Lake Como, there are 11 cozy rooms with wooden floors and ceilings. The restaurant offers a delectable menu of fresh pasta and risotto to taste along with homemade organic honey, cheese and jams.

Need to relax? There is a wellness center that is exclusively reserved for you. It's connected to the large swimming pool in the middle of a green meadow. Take as many regenerating walks and bike rides as you’d like.

Drive Time from Rome: 7 ½ hours

Train from Rome: under 4 hours

Il Milin - Piedmont

Located between Langhe and Monferrato,

Il Milin

is still one of the most loved agritourisms in the area.

Have you ever heard of sparkling wine? This destination lies at the heart of where it's made, and it's just as sweet.

Rustic rooms with modern comforts make the perfect getaway. The big garden is dominated by a swimming pool overlooking the vineyards. They make their own organic wines, grappas, honey and juices.

Drive Time from Rome: 6 ½ hours

Train from Rome: under 5 hours

Flight time to Turin Airport from Rome: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Farmhouse Trulli Il Castagno - Puglia

Sleeping in a trullo is an adventure. This country haven offers four authentic trulli houses, constructed from a recent renovation of trulli built in the early 1800s, all with a living room, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom with shower and one or two independent bedrooms with a furnished patio.

The houses of Trulli Il Castagno overlook a beautiful swimming pool and a vegetable garden where guests are welcome to take fresh produce to taste.

Among the experiences to try are the cooking classes and dinners prepared by the owners, with all typical local dishes, accompanied by their great wines and olive oils.

Drive Time from Rome: 5 ½ hours

Flight time to Bari Airport from Rome: 1 hour and 5 minutes

Photo credit: Drevs / Shutterstock.com