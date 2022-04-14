Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87

Italy mourns fearless photographer who documented Mafia crimes for decades.

Letizia Battaglia, the legendary Italian photographer best known for her shocking images of Mafia murders and arrests in Sicily, died in her native Palermo on Wednesday aged 87.

Her career as a photojournalist began in 1969 when she began working for the left-wing Palermo newspaper L'Ora.

She would go on to take some 600,000 images for the paper, many of them the documenting the vicious internal war of the Mafia and its bloody assault on civil society.

Child with gun in Palermo, 1982. Photograph: Letizia Battaglia.

Battaglia photographed countless murder scenes, once stating that she had an "archive of blood".

Celebrated for her courage as well as her entirely self-taught skill with a camera, Battaglia lived under the threat of death threats for two decades.

In 1993 prosecutors used two of her images from 1979 to show that Italy's former seven-time prime minister Giulio Andreotti had links to organised crime, as they showed him with senior mafioso Nino Salvo, whom he had denied knowing.

Murder of Piersanti Mattarella in Palermo, 1980. Photograph: Letizia Battaglia.

Battaglia also stood up to the infamous Corleonesi clan and, on 6 January 1980, she was the first to arrive and photograph the murder of the president of the Sicilian region Piersanti Mattarella, brother of Italy's current president.

The recipient of multiple international awards for photography, Battaglia was also involved in politics and was an advocate for women's and environmental issues.

A documentary film based on her life, Shooting the Mafia, was released in 2019.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76756
Previous article A little Italian vacation by the pool: 10 destinations to try

RELATED ARTICLES

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022
Culture

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021
Culture

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill
Culture

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April
Culture

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years
Culture

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022
Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title
Culture

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums

Italy museums free for women on 8 March
Culture

Italy museums free for women on 8 March

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March
Culture

Visit Rome's city museums for free on 6 March

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

The Shelleys in Rome
Culture

The Shelleys in Rome

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'
Culture

Italy art historians at odds over Rome 'Mona Lisa'

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film
Culture

Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps
Culture

Shelley in Rome film screening at Spanish Steps