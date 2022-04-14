Lucciano's opens gelateria in Rome with Colosseum ice pops

Gelato chain from Argentina opens first European gelateria in Rome.

Lucciano's, the Argentina-based gelateria chain with more than 60 shops in South America and the US, launches in Italy with an outlet in the historic centre of Rome.

The new gelateria, the first Lucciano's in Europe, opened recently on Via delle Muratte, a stone's throw from the Trevi Fountain.

Lucciano's concept is based on the quality of Italian artisan gelato, with the chain importing most of the raw materials used in the production of its ice cream from Italy, according to food website Dissapore.

The company, founded in 2011 by Italo-Argentinian father and son Daniel and Christian Otero, is famous for its ice-pops made in the form of cartoon characters, such as Tonio the pig and the Minions from the movie Despicable Me.

To mark its arrival in the Italian capital, however, Lucciano's has created a special new addition: an ice pop in the shape of the Colosseum, available in a variety of flavours.

