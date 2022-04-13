Rome home of Ennio Morricone for sale for €12 million

Morricone spent 30 years living and composing in the historic Roman property.

The former Rome residence of the late Italian composer Ennio Morricone is up for sale at Christie's with an asking price of €12 million, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The 1,000-sqm penthouse apartment on Via d'Aracoeli in the ancient heart of Rome offers a direct view of the Marcus Aurelius monument on the Capitoline hill.

Morricone, who died in the Italian capital in July 2020, lived in the sumptuous city-centre home for 30 years before moving to the southern EUR district in 2017.

The apartment belongs to the 16th-century Palazzo Muti Bussi, designed by Giacomo Della Porta, the famed architect whose landmark projects included overseeing the construction of the nearby Cordonata staircase leading to the Campidoglio, after the death of its designer Michelangelo.

The property, which is spread over the third and fourth floor of the building, has three entrances and two parking spaces in the courtyard.

It also has a modern lift and is served by a 24-hour concierge.

The residence boasts 15 bedrooms, several living rooms, two kitchens, eight bathrooms and a study overlooking the Capitoline hill.

It also has three terraces, one of which offers a breathtaking 360 degree view over the rooftops of Rome.

Photo Christie's International Real Estate Rome Exclusive