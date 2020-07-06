Ennio Morricone dies in Rome

Morricone died in a Rome clinic following a recent fall.

Ennio Morricone, the celebrated Italian composer, has died in Rome aged 91.

The Oscar-winning composer passed away at a clinic in Rome at dawn on 6 July, a few days after suffering a bad fall.

Morricone wrote the soundtracks for over 400 films and television series, starting with the spaghetti westerns of Sergio Leone, such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

In 2016 he won an Oscar for best original score for his soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino's movie The Hateful Eight at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Morricone, who spent his entire life in Rome, was nominated for an Oscar five times and in 2007 he received an Honorary Academy Award for his contribution to film music.

He also composed 100 classical pieces, and was on the board of the Accademia S. Cecilia and a member of the contemporary music association, Nuova Consonanza.

Last year he conducted six sold-out outdoor concerts at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome as part of the summer 2019 season of Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

Morricone leaves behind his beloved wife Maria and their four children: Andrea, Alessandra, Giovanni and Marco.

