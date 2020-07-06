Rome public transport strike on 10 July

24-hour transport strike by ATAC, Roma Tpl and Cotral on Friday 10 July.

Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services on Friday 10 July due to a 24-hour strike called by the Faisa Cisal union representing workers at ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

The public transport strike timetable will be effective from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service, with transport guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods.

For dates and times of strikes in Italy see the Italian transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71154
Previous article Ennio Morricone dies in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy
Transport

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project
Transport

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Electric scooter chaos in Rome
Transport

Electric scooter chaos in Rome

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors
Transport

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors

Rome public transport strike on 18 June
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 18 June

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso
Transport

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?
Transport

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire
Transport

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Transport

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year