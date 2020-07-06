Rome public transport strike on 10 July

24-hour transport strike by ATAC, Roma Tpl and Cotral on Friday 10 July.

Rome commuters can expect disruption to public transport services on Friday 10 July due to a 24-hour strike called by the Faisa Cisal union representing workers at ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

The public transport strike timetable will be effective from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service, with transport guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods.

For dates and times of strikes in Italy see the Italian transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.