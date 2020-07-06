Ennio Morricone wrote his own obituary

Ennio Morricone, who died today in Rome, wrote his own obituary yesterday. Tomorrow it will be published in all main newspapers in Italy.

"I, Ennio Morricone, have died.

I’m announcing my death to all my friends that have always been close to me and to those who I haven’t seen for a while. I salute them with great affection. Impossible to name all of them.

I do want to dedicate a special mention though, to Peppuccio and Roberta, brotherly friends, extremely present in these last days of our life.

There is only one reason that pushes me to send my farewell to all of you in this way, and for which I’ve decided to have a private funeral: I do not want to disturb.

I say goodbye with great affection to Ines, Laura, Sara, Enzo and Norbert, thanking them for having shared with my family and me a big part of my life.

I want to remember with love, my sisters Adriana, Maria and Franca and their loved ones and let them know how much I’ve loved them.

An intense, full and profound goodbye goes to my children Marco Alessandra, Andrea and Giovanni, my daughter in law Monica, my grandchildren Francesca, Valentina, Francesco and Luca.

I hope they will understand how much I’ve loved them.

Last, but not least, Maria to whom I renew the extraordinary love that has kept us together and that I really regret leaving.

I send my most painful farewell to her."