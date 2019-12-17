Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Rome exhibition C'era una volta Sergio Leone.

17 Dec-3 May. Rome pays tribute to the celebrated Italian film director, producer and screenwriter Sergio Leone (1929-1989) with an exhibition at the Ara Pacis museum.

Known primarily for popularising the Spaghetti Western genre with films such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West, Leone is also credited with influencing a new generation of directors, notably Quentin Tarantino.

Organised by the Cineteca di Bologna, produced and curated in collaboration with the Cinémathèque Française and the Istituto Luce Cinecittà, the multisensory exhibition offers insights into Leone's cult films as well as his personal and professional life.

For exhibition details see Ara Pacis website.