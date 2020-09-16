Rome opera concerts at the Nuvola

Once again Teatro dell'Opera di Roma explores new sites for its music.

This time it has arranged three concerts at the so-called Nuovola convention centre in EUR, designed by Massimiliano Fuksas and opened in 2016.

The Nuvola, named after the distinctive cloud-like structure floating in its centre, was intended for conferences rather than concerts but thanks to the theatre's think-outside-the-box director Carlo Fuortes the opera house is using the space for a series of concerts to attract new audiences and keep the theatre active during the difficult covid-19 pandemic.

The opera music in the first concert, which was on 11 Sept, was by Gluck and Mozart. The remaining two concerts in the series are dedicated to music by Rossini (18 Sept) and by Bellini and Donizetti (23 Sept).

The concerts are conducted by Fabio Bondi and the singers are from the opera theatre's own Fabbrica Young Artists programme for the formation of promising young singers.

The concerts start at 20.00 and are free. For full details see opera house website.

Photo Yasuko Kageyama / TOR