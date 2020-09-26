Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome

This exhibition at Galleria Rosso20sette, from 26 September until 14 November, displays 140 works made using banknotes from around the world.

Curated by Edoardo Marcenaro, Money go round features the work of 32 Italian and international artists, including Rome street artists Diamond, Diavù, Lucamaleonte and Maupal.

For more details about the show, the exhibiting artists, and the gallery's visiting hours, see Facebook event page.