Caracalla Festival hosts La Traviata on select dates between 21 July and 9 August.
Lorenzo Mariani directs and Paolo Arrivabeni conducts the orchestra and chorus of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.
Rome stages La Traviata at the Baths of Caracalla
Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
