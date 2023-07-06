28.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome stages La Traviata at the Baths of Caracalla
What's on Opera

Rome stages La Traviata at the Baths of Caracalla

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Caracalla Festival hosts La Traviata on select dates between 21 July and 9 August.

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma celebrates Verdi with Lorenzo Mariani's staging of La Traviata which sets the Parisian story in the 1960s Dolce Vita era, paying homage to Fellini's Rome.


Lorenzo Mariani directs and Paolo Arrivabeni conducts the orchestra and chorus of Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.  

 

The event is part of the summer Caracalla Festival, staged by Rome's opera house at the Baths of Caracalla.

 

For details of dates and ticket information see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome stages La Traviata at the Baths of Caracalla

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Opera

Rome Opera House stages film-opera of La Traviata

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Christmas concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Daniele Gatti conducts Teatro dell'Opera di Roma concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma goes digital for December opening

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Rome opera concerts at the Nuvola

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Teatro Dell'Opera di Roma, S. Carlo di Napoli and the Teatro Regio Torino come to you at home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

Swan Lake at Rome's Opera House

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Opera

November at Rome's Opera House

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -