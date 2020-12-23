Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Christmas concert
On 25 Dec Roberto Gabbiani conducts the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma orchestra and chorus in a streamed performance of Vivaldi's Credo, Magnificat and Gloria on its YouTube channel.
On 31 Dec there will be its second performance of its season opening performance of Il Barbiere di Siviglia conducted by Daniele Gatti.
The director of the unusual production of this popular opera is Mario Martone. It is performed in conjunction with Rai 5 at 21.15.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Spanish Steps - We have a cozy and fully furnished apartment with an INCREDIBLE and HUGE terrace right in front of the Spanish Steps with a breathtaking view of the Trinità dei Mon...
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Largo Temistocle Solera - Nuovo Salaria area - We have an incredibly spacious and nicely furnished apartment renting in a closed communitycalled "Prato della Signora" for EXPATS ON...