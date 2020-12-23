Teatro dell'Opera di Roma Christmas concert

On 25 Dec Roberto Gabbiani conducts the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma orchestra and chorus in a streamed performance of Vivaldi's Credo, Magnificat and Gloria on its YouTube channel.

On 31 Dec there will be its second performance of its season opening performance of Il Barbiere di Siviglia conducted by Daniele Gatti.

The director of the unusual production of this popular opera is Mario Martone. It is performed in conjunction with Rai 5 at 21.15.
