Rome Opera House: Danza alla Nuvola

After the success of its concerts in the autumn, now the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma is presenting ballet for the first time at La Nuvola congress centre in EUR.

9 Jan. Teatro dell'Opera di Roma is streaming via its YouTube platform Baroque Suite in the Danza alla Nuvola series from La Nuvola convention centre in EUR.

The choreography is by Benjamin Pech and Eleonora Abbagnato, to the music of Antonio Vivaldi and Alessandro Marcello. Costumes are by Laura Biagiotti. The evening will include the etoile, the first ballerinas, the soloists and the theatre's ballet corp.

16 Jan. Also as part of Danza alla Nuvola series the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma is streaming Vivaldi Suite, choreography by Michele Merola and costumes by Anna Biagiotti.

Marcello is the founder and artistic director of MM Contemporary Dance Company based in Reggio Emilia and this work is his first for Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. The work is based on music by Vivaldi, with the solo dancer Claudio Cocino. Merola is a former dancer and also a choreographer of Aterballetto.

For full details see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma websitePhoto Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.

General Info

Address Roma Convention Center La Nuvola, Viale Asia, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome Opera House: Danza alla Nuvola

Roma Convention Center La Nuvola, Viale Asia, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73373
