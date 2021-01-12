Rome running challenge in aid of South Sudan orphans

Scholars Lounge Rome Football Club, linked to the city's award-winning Irish pub, is organising a Four Week Running Challenge for a good cause.

Donations will go to Sister Noeleen Loughran who runs an orphanage in South Sudan’s Bindi Bindi refugee camp. The orphanage is home to 62 children, and just €5 feeds a child for a whole month.

The continuous running challenge will kick off in Rome on 18 January and will come to an end on 15 February.

Organisers say: "We know that this is a hard time for everyone, and we hope to promote a healthier more active lifestyle and do good for a worthwhile cause."

For more details of how to support the fundraiser see the Facebook page of Scholars Lounge Rome Football Club or contact info.slrfc@gmail.com.

Via del Plebiscito, 101B, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

