Charity

Smile Project Charity Market in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Charity Market in Testaccio from 8-10 November.

The annual Charity Market organised by Smile Project to raise funds for charitable projects in Eritrea will be held at the Mattatoio in Rome's Testaccio district from 8-10 November.

 

Organisers say the market will offer "an incredible selection of brand-new clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories from top brands – all at unbeatable prices".

 

The three-day market will be open from 09.00 to 19.00 each day, with free entry.

 

Over the years, the funds raised by Smile Project have been used in Eritrea to provide education and job training to children, young mothers and vulnerable people.

 

Smile Project is a non-profit organisation set up by Elsa Michael, African by birth and Italian by adoption, together with her family who have always been actively involved in the project.

 

For full details about Smile Project see website.

Address Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Smile Project Charity Market in Rome

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

