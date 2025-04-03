Benefit Concert at AUR to Raise Funds for Student Scholarships

An Evening of Music and Purpose: The Amazing Grace Choir Supports AUR Scholarships

On the evening of April 17, 2025, the AUR Auditorium will come alive with music, community spirit, and a shared commitment to shaping the future. Professor Timothy Martin and the incredibleare generously sponsoring a special benefit concert to support one of The American University of Rome’s most vital missions: providing scholarships for deserving students.

This event is more than a performance—it's an opportunity to make a lasting difference. Scholarships at AUR open doors for students from diverse backgrounds, empowering them to pursue their academic dreams and go on to make meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond.

Guests will be treated to an uplifting evening of gospel music, beginning with an aperitivo at 6:30 PM, followed by the concert at 7:30 PM, all held in the AUR Auditorium on Via Pietro Roselli 16 in Rome.

By attending, you’ll directly support several impactful scholarship initiatives, including:

The Women in Leadership Scholarship Fund

Supporting future female leaders in breaking barriers and driving change.

The Italian Excellence Scholarship

Enabling Italian citizens to pursue a world-class education at AUR.

The Emergency Relief Fund

Providing urgent support for students facing unforeseen financial hardship.

…and many more.

Reserve your tickets now and be part of an evening where music meets mission. Every note sung, and every seat filled, brings us one step closer to creating life-changing opportunities for the next generation of AUR scholars.