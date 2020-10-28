Rome recipe: Pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola

Pumpkin is the obvious choice for a perfect Halloween-themed recipe.

This time of year sees the versatile orange flesh used throughout Rome for a wide array of savoury dishes, pizza toppings and sweet pies and tarts.

This recipe uses a creamy pumpkin purée, infused with a slight hint of sage, with spicy kick of gorgonzola to create a hearty risotto, ideal for the colder autumn nights.

Although here used with rice, the pumpkin purée could also be used as the base of pumpkin soup (just add vegetable stock) or combined with crunchy guanciale or pancetta for a great pasta dish.

For 4 people:
10 fresh sage leaves
700g pumpkin
Extra virgin olive oil
1 red onion, chopped
60g butter
6 small (espresso) cups of Arborio rice
100ml white wine
1 litre vegetable stock
100g gorgonzola piccante, cut into cubes

First tie the sage leaves together with kitchen string. Remove any rind from the pumpkin and cut the flesh into 2cm cubes.

Heat about 5 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan and add the the chopped onion, pumpkin and sage.

Season with salt and pepper and cook on a low-medium heat until the pumpkin is soft and falling apart (about 25-30 minutes). Then remove the bunch of sage leaves and blend the pumpkin into a smooth, creamy purée.

In a separate saucepan, melt the butter with a tablespoon of olive oil and add the rice. Season with salt and toast for 3-4 minutes.

Add the white wine and cook until the alcohol evaporates.

Pour in enough pumpkin to cover the rice, add ladle of vegetable stock and continue to cook on a medium heat, stirring continuously.

When the rice has absorbed almost all of the liquid add the rest of the pumpkin and continue cook, stirring all the time and adding more stock when necessary, until the rice is al dente, about 15-20 minutes.

Turn off the heat and add the gorgonzola, stirring well to melt it into the sauce.

Serve immediately.

Recipe by Kate Zagorski

Kate Zagorski has lived in Italy since 2000. Married to a food-obsessed Roman chef, she leads food tours and also works as a freelance food and travel writer.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72446
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables
Italian food recipes

Caponata: Mediterranean medley of summer vegetables

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Pollo alla Romana

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet
Italian food recipes

Summer recipe: Limoncello Sorbet

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Parmigiana di Melanzane

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Deep-Fried Sage Leaves

Rome recipe: Frappe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Frappe

Rome recipe: Castagnole
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Castagnole

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Pumpkin cream risotto with breadcrumbs

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Carciofi alla Giudia

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature
Italian food recipes

Rome recipe: Gnocchi con sugo di salsiccia e spuntature

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Puntarelle alla Romana

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale
Wanted in Rome recipe

Christmas Eve in Rome: Fritto Misto di Natale

Pangiallo: Roman Christmas cake
Wanted in Rome recipe

Pangiallo: Roman Christmas cake

Rome recipe: Sausage and Broccoli Lasagne
Wanted in Rome recipe

Rome recipe: Sausage and Broccoli Lasagne