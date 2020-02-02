Rome recipe: Frappe

Carnevale season in Rome means bakery windows full of frappe.

The pastry goes by many names including cenci, chiacchere, lattughe and nastrini but here in Rome the most well-known of carnevale foods goes by the name of frappe.

During carnevale season, they can be found at any bakery or grocery store.

They are most commonly served plain with powdered sugar but variations that include chocolate, pistachio, or red Alchermes liqueur can also be found.

Don’t let the season pass you by without trying out frappe for yourself!

Ingredients:

450g all-purpose flour

45g confectioners’ sugar

2 eggs

45g butter

150g milk

15g Grappa

1 pinch salt

1 pinch baking soda

Vanilla powder or extract to taste

Frying oil, as needed

15g confectioners’ sugar for garnish

Directions:

Pour the flour out on to a flat work surface and make a hole in the centre. Add all ingredients into the centre except for the milk. Gradually add milk as you knead the mixture.

Using your hands or an electric mixer, knead the dough until it is smooth. Cover it in plastic wrap and let rest for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, divide the dough into pieces and roll it until it is 1/4 cm thick, using either a rolling pin or pasta machine. Use a knife or pasta cutter to cut out diamonds or rectangles or whatever shape you prefer.

Fry the strips in boiling oil. Submerge the dough completely in the oil for 30 seconds to one minute. Once golden, remove the frappe with a slotted spoon and place them on parchment paper.

Dust them with powdered sugar and enjoy!
