Italy remembers Ennio Morricone with new film

News in Italy: Tornatore's tribute to Morricone hits Italian cinemas.

A new movie dedicated to Italy's much-loved composer Ennio Morricone will be previewed in cinemas around the country this weekend, ahead of its general release on 17 February.

Ennio: The Maestro is the title given to the 'docufilm' by its director Giuseppe Tornatore, a long-time collaborator of Morricone who died in Rome aged 91 on 6 July 2020.

Morricone composed soundtracks for all of Tornatore's movies since the Oscar-winning 1988 classic Cinema Paradiso, winning several awards for his music on The Legend of 1900.

Ennio is centred around an 11-day interview with Morricone, featuring clips of films he set to music as well as his arrangements for pop songs.

The film has input from numerous actors and directors, who share their memories of Morricone, including Bernardo Bertolucci, Marco Bellocchio, Carlo Verdone, Roland Joffé and Dario Argento.

Big names from the English-speaking world of cinema also make an appearance, including Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino and Oliver Stone, as well as musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and Gianni Morandi.

In a recent interview with news agency ANSA, Tornatore said Morricone believed that a soundtrack had to strike the right balance with a movie, "so that the music and images do not overshadow each other".

Morricone, who lived in Rome his entire life, wrote the soundtracks for over 500 films and television series, starting with the spaghetti westerns of Sergio Leone, such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Giuseppe Tornatore and Ennio Morricone

He was nominated for an Oscar five times and in 2007 he received an Honorary Academy Award for his contribution to film music.

In 2016 he won an Oscar for best original score for his soundtrack to Tarantino's movie The Hateful Eight.

When he died, there was a huge outpouring grief in Italy, with the president Sergio Mattarella hailing the composer as an "eminent and brilliant artist."

Morricone wrote his own obituary, and his privately-held funeral was accompanied by music from The Mission, the soundtrack he composed for the 1986 film to which the maestro was particularly attached.

Italy went on to celebrate Morricone with a special edition €5 coin, and Rome renamed the Auditorium Parco della Musica in honour of one of the city's most famous sons.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76362
Previous article Pope slams fake news about covid and vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius
Culture

Pietro da Cortona: Rome's third Baroque genius

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until February 2022
Culture

Rome extends Torlonia Marbles show until February 2022

Italy stops McDonald's opening near Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Culture

Italy stops McDonald's opening near Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini
Culture

Italy celebrates 100 years of Pasolini

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy
Culture

La Befana: an Epiphany tradition in Italy

Rome city museums free on 2 January
Culture

Rome city museums free on 2 January

In Italy, Orvieto turns St Patrick's Well into Christmas 'Tree of Light'
Culture

In Italy, Orvieto turns St Patrick's Well into Christmas 'Tree of Light'

Rome lights up at Christmas with Nativity paintings
Culture

Rome lights up at Christmas with Nativity paintings

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions
Culture

Italy's most magical Christmas traditions

Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome
Culture

Fendi restores Temple of Venus and Rome

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Rome offers visions of hell in Dante exhibition
Culture

Rome offers visions of hell in Dante exhibition

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy
Culture

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93
Culture

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes
Culture

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes