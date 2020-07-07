Mission music played at Morricone funeral in Rome

Morricone to be buried at Laurentina cemetery in Rome.

The funeral of the legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died aged 91 on 6 July, took place yesterday evening in the chapel of the city's Campus Biomedico, reports Italian news Adnkronos.

The funeral was celebrated at 19.00 in a strictly private capacity, as per the wishes of the maestro, and was reportedly attended by about 40 family members and close friends, including the film director Giuseppe Tornatore.

The moment of the blessing was accompanied by music from The Mission, the soundtrack Morricone composed for the 1986 film of the same name directed by Roland Joffé, and to which the maestro was particularly attached, reports Adnkronos.

The Oscar-winning composer, who wrote his own death notice, will be laid to rest at the Laurentina cemetery in his native city, Rome.

General Info

Address 00134 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

00134 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

