Outdoor sculpture exhibition planned in central Rome.

The squares of the historic centre of Rome could soon be home to large-scale works by Spanish artist Manolo Valdés, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

A temporary exhibition comprising 10 monumental works by the world-renowned sculptor is scheduled from 14 October until 10 January 2021.

The proposed venues include Piazza S. Silvestro, Piazza S. Lorenzo in Lucina and Piazza della Pilotta, reports La Repubblica.

The outdoor display, promoted by the Terzao Pilastro foundation, will retrace the career of Valdés and will be one of the first major post-lockdown cultural events in the city.

Born in Valencia in 1942, the New York-based artist is best known for monumental sculptures such as the Pamela Hat.

Photo: La Repubblica