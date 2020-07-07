Rome city centre to host Valdés sculptures

Outdoor sculpture exhibition planned in central Rome.

The squares of the historic centre of Rome could soon be home to large-scale works by Spanish artist Manolo Valdés, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

A temporary exhibition comprising 10 monumental works by the world-renowned sculptor is scheduled from 14 October until 10 January 2021.

The proposed venues include Piazza S. Silvestro, Piazza S. Lorenzo in Lucina and Piazza della Pilotta, reports La Repubblica.

The outdoor display, promoted by the Terzao Pilastro foundation, will retrace the career of Valdés and will be one of the first major post-lockdown cultural events in the city.

Born in Valencia in 1942, the New York-based artist is best known for monumental sculptures such as the Pamela Hat.

Photo: La Repubblica

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Silvestro, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome city centre to host Valdés sculptures

Piazza di S. Silvestro, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71124
Previous article Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'

RELATED ARTICLES

Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'
Culture

Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'

Rome mayor seeks to rename Auditorium after Ennio Morricone
Culture

Rome mayor seeks to rename Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Italy reacts to death of Ennio Morricone
Culture

Italy reacts to death of Ennio Morricone

Ennio Morricone wrote his own obituary
Culture

Ennio Morricone wrote his own obituary

Ennio Morricone dies in Rome
Culture

Ennio Morricone dies in Rome

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus
Culture

Ancient Rome light shows by night at the Forum of Augustus

Rome's open-air film festival returns this summer
Culture

Rome's open-air film festival returns this summer

Rome's city museums open for free on 5 July
Culture

Rome's city museums open for free on 5 July

Rome: opera under the stars at Circus Maximus
Culture

Rome: opera under the stars at Circus Maximus

The British School at Rome
Culture

The British School at Rome

Good Food Guide to paintings in Rome
Culture

Good Food Guide to paintings in Rome

Rome celebrates Festa della Musica online
Culture

Rome celebrates Festa della Musica online

Rome: Italian architect Renzo Piano gets lifetime achievement award
Culture

Rome: Italian architect Renzo Piano gets lifetime achievement award

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show
Culture

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

MAXXI celebrates 10 years in Rome with digital marathon
Culture

MAXXI celebrates 10 years in Rome with digital marathon