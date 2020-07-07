Sophia Loren on Morricone: 'The great ones leave, we are always more alone.'

Sophia Loren, from her home in Geneva, mourns the death of Ennio Morricone, who made cinema great and often moved her as a spectator.

"I passed a really sad morning. As soon as I heard the news, I started to watch pieces of all the films he had composed the music for, and they are beautiful, starting with those directed by Sergio Leone that leave an indelible trace inside," Loren said in an interview published on the Corriere della Sera website."I’m still upside down. I assure you that this morning (ed. yesterday) I had very bad moments", says Sophia,: "Unfortunately, we have never worked together and it's one of my biggest regrets, but what do you want, our work is like this".Morricone, says Loren, "was a man full of warmth, with a really big soul. And he left us. We saw each other during a gala in America, one of those official evenings that bring together many film celebrities, and it was a pleasure to talk to him in person because I was lucky enough to have sat next to him," she recalls. He was "an adorable man, sensitive, wonderful, even handsome and very charming as a whole. A great loss. Unfortunately, we are more and more alone, the great ones go away little by little, but it's the law of life".Ph: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com