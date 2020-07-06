Rome mayor seeks to rename Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Auditorium Parco della Musica could become Auditorium Ennio Morricone.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has backed a proposal to rename the city's Auditorium Parco della Musica after Ennio Morricone, the world-renowned composer who died in the Italian capital today.

Raggi said she supported the city council motion proposed by her Movimento 5 Stelle which is seeking to have the Roman multifunctional arts complex renamed as 'Auditorium Ennio Morricone.'

"We want to remember a genius who gave so much to Rome and Italy, linking his name to an international symbol of culture and art," wrote the mayor Virginia Raggi on Twitter.

The mayor said the capital is "at work" with regard to renaming the auditorium as soon as possible, reports Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica.

In addition, the city would like to dedicate a hall inside the Auditorium Parco della Musica in honour of Morricone - "if his family consents" - said Rome's deputy mayor Luca Bergamo.

Designed by Renzo Piano and inaugurated in 2002, the auditorium already has rooms dedicated to composers Goffredo Petrassi and Giuseppe Sinopoli, and another to S. Cecilia, patron saint of music.

The auditorium's external cavea space is named after composer Luciano Berio, while the roof gardens are named in honour of the composer Claudio Abbado.