Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh

Italy's health ministry orders one-week flight ban from Bangladesh.

Italy is suspending all flights from Bangladesh for one week due to a “significant number” of passengers who tested positive for covid-19 on a flight to Rome on 6 July, the Italian health ministry has announced.

During the week-long flight ban, the government will draw up new precautionary measures for all arrivals from outside the EU and the Schengen area, the health ministry said in a statement.

The move comes as Italian health authorities registered 39 positive coronavirus cases among passengers arriving in Rome from Bangladesh in the last few days.

The Lazio Region, which raised the alarm, began "blanket testing" for covid-19 among the local Bangladesh community on 6 July.

