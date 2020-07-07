Rome: Morricone street art in Trastevere

Ennio Morricone features in Rome mural.

A mural of the legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died in Rome yesterday aged 91, appeared overnight in the city's Trastevere district, where the maestro was born in 1928.

The image, which features Morricone clutching an Oscar with a halo over his head, can be found on Via delle Fratte di Trastevere.

The mural is by Rome street artist Harry Greb whose work has appeared on the covers of Wanted in Rome magazine.

Address Via delle Fratte di Trastevere, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

