Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Doctors in Rome make Italian medical history.

Two female Siamese twins joined at the head were separated by surgeons at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital last month, in the first such case in Italy, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The twins, from the Central African Republic, had been joined since birth from the back of the head, with their cranium and much of their vein system in common, hospital sources told ANSA.

The girls were separated on 5 June during a risky 18-hour operation, following three extremely delicate operations over the previous year.

The first operation was conducted in May 2019, the second in June 2019, and the third last month.

All procedures were successful despite a high risk of haemorrhage and ischemia, reports ANSA.

The hospital announced the news today, a month after the final operation, and doctors say that the two-year old girls - Ervina and Prefina - are doing well.

Photo Bambino Gesù

General Info

Address Piazza di Sant'Onofrio, 4, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Piazza di Sant'Onofrio, 4, 00165 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant
Health

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation
Health

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'
Health

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works
Health

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause
Health

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome
Health

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists
Health

Coronavirus: Rome bar bans Chinese tourists

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily
Health

Medical cannabis is now free in Sicily

English speaking doctors in Rome
Health

English speaking doctors in Rome

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash
Health

Doctors issue health warning over Rome trash

Rome's international community donates blood
Health

Rome's international community donates blood

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome
Health

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Rome