Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Doctors in Rome make Italian medical history.

Two female Siamese twins joined at the head were separated by surgeons at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital last month, in the first such case in Italy, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The twins, from the Central African Republic, had been joined since birth from the back of the head, with their cranium and much of their vein system in common, hospital sources told ANSA.

The girls were separated on 5 June during a risky 18-hour operation, following three extremely delicate operations over the previous year.

The first operation was conducted in May 2019, the second in June 2019, and the third last month.

All procedures were successful despite a high risk of haemorrhage and ischemia, reports ANSA.

The hospital announced the news today, a month after the final operation, and doctors say that the two-year old girls - Ervina and Prefina - are doing well.

Photo Bambino Gesù