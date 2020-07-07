Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions

A dozen brides, all dressed in white, marched through the centre of Rome today during a flash mob organized by the Italian Association “regalo, bomboniere, wedding e confetti”.

The main slogan was "Give us back the freedom to celebrate". The Association is asking the Italian government for aids as many wedding ceremonies and parties have been suspended due to the covid-19 health emergency. 

According to the association, about 90% of the ceremonies have been postponed until 2021. 

"Our sector has suffered a tremendous decline. Everything has been postponed to 2021” explains Luciano Paulillo, president of the Association “ we ask the government for help. About 500,000 workers are employed in the sector and now they all risk unemployment".

Ph: Il Messaggero
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
