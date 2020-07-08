Rome to play Morricone music on metro for entire day

Rome pays tribute to Ennio Morricone with 24 hours of music on the metro.

Rome is to fill its metro stations, trains and platforms with the music of Ennio Morricone for an entire day.

A date for the 24-hour tribute to the world-renowned Italian composer, who died on 6 July aged 91, has yet to be announced.

The initiative is among a series being planned by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi in honour of one of Rome's most famous sons.

The mayor has also proposed renaming the capital's Auditorium Parco della Musica after Morricone who was buried yesterday in the city's Laurentina cemetery, following a private funeral the night before.

Rome street artist Harry Greb paid tribute to Morricone with a mural in Trastevere, where the maestro was born in 1928.

The image went viral, reflecting the outpouring of grief for the loss of Morricone, who lived his entire life in Rome.