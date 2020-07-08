Google pays tribute to Artemisia Gentileschi

Rome artist features in today's Google Doodle on her birthday.

Artemisia Gentileschi, the Italian early baroque painter, features in the "Google Doodle" logo on the search engine homepage on 8 July, the day in which the groundbreaking artist was born in Rome, 427 years ago, in 1593.

The stellar career of the pioneering artist has long been overshadowed by her tumultuous life story, whose tragedies and triumphs continue to captivate the public imagination more than three and a half centuries after her death.

The daughter of Orazio Gentileschi, to whom she was apprenticed in her early teens following the death of her mother, the young artist astounded with Susanna and the Elders, her stunning debut aged just 17.

After she was raped by her art teacher, the 18-year-old Gentileschi was subjected to a gruelling seven-month public trial in which she testified courageously against her perpetrator.

The supremely gifted Gentileschi went on to achieve enormous artistic success, becoming the first woman accepted to the Accademia del Disegno, winning prestigious commissions, and becoming acquainted with the scientist Galileo.

After working in Florence, Rome, Naples and London - where she worked with her father at the Stuart Court - Gentileschi returned to Italy.

Little is known of her final years but it is thought that she worked in Naples until her death, which is believed to have been in or around 1656.

Over the centuries her work fell into oblivion, much like Caravaggio, until she was "rediscovered" in the early 20th century.

To read more about her tumultous life story see Wanted in Rome feature article.