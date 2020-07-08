Italy searches for 600 potential covid-19 cases from Bangladesh

Lazio Region sounds the alarm as Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh over covid-19 fears.

There could be as many as 600 "undetected" Bangladesh citizens infected with covid-19 circulating in Rome and around Italy, the Lazio Region health councillor Alessio D'Amato told Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

''Our experts made calculations, based on the data obtained from the sample of passengers on the special flight arriving from Dhaka on Monday, in which 13 per cent of the passengers tested positive," said D'Amato.

"The result is very worrying: taking into account all the flights including those with a stopover that brought Bangladesh migrants back to Italy, there are 500-600 positive cases that have not been intercepted, going around Rome and other regions," D'Amato told Il Messaggero.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that D'Amato's estimate was backed up by Italy's deputy health minister Pierpaolo Sileri who told Radio 24: "The number of possible positives from Bangladesh is around 600, work is underway to trace these people to allow us to make epidemiological links and test everyone."

D'Amato says the region is "ready" to test all incoming passengers from countries with high rates of coronavirus but stressed that the decision must come from central government, also taking into account the repercussions on air traffic.

Citing as an example the 6 July flight from Bangladesh, in which 276 passengers were tested, D'Amato said: "For that flight alone, we employed 40 doctors and nurses for five hours, which means that air traffic also slows down significantly. The responsibility cannot be ours alone, every day thousands of non-EU passengers are arriving.''

Il Messaggero also reports that in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka it is possible to purchase bogus health certificates for as little as €36, allowing citizens to leave the country despite being potentially infected.

This was confirmed to Il Messaggero by Mohammed Taifur Rahman Shah, president of the Ital-Bangla association which has been helping newly-arrived Bangladesh citizens in Italy for many years.

On 7 July Italy ordered the temporary suspension of flights from Bangladesh, due to the "significant number" of passengers infected on the 6 July flight, and the Lazio Region is currently undertaking "blanket testing" for covid-19 among the local Bangladesh community.

Italian news agency Adnkronos reports that after a slow start on Monday, 300 Bangladesh citizens presented themselves for the voluntary tests yesterday, with "a hundred people" already in the queue outside the regional health offices this morning.

The Lazio region hosts around 37,000 of the 140,000 Bangladeshis in Italy, according to national statistics institute ISTAT. Around 32,000 of them live in Rome, according to Reuters news agency.

Photo Il Giornale
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71146
Previous article Google pays tribute to Artemisia Gentileschi

RELATED ARTICLES

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Brides protest in Rome because of covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy suspends flights from Bangladesh

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio region calls for covid-19 tests for arrivals at Rome airport

How Italy fought covid-19 during lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

How Italy fought covid-19 during lockdown

Coronavirus in Italy. Fears return to the Veneto. Zaia: 'Now we are at high risk.'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy. Fears return to the Veneto. Zaia: 'Now we are at high risk.'

Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders
Coronavirus in Italy

Private Jet with US tourists rejected at Italy’s borders

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

WHO cites Italy as good example of how to contain covid-19

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy keeps quarantine rules in place as EU opens borders

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no