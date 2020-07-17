Rome renames Auditorium after Ennio Morricone

Auditorium Parco della Musica to become Auditorium Ennio Morricone.

Rome is to rename the Auditorium Parco della Musica after Ennio Morricone, the world-renowned composer who died in the Italian capital aged 91 on 6 July.

The news was announced in city hall on 17 July after the city council voted unanimously in favour of the proposal, to the backdrop of Morricone's soundtrack to Once Upon A Time in America, played by the orchestra of S. Cecilia.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi had given her full support to the city council motion proposed by her Movimento 5 Stelle which sought to have the Roman multifunctional arts complex renamed as 'Auditorium Ennio Morricone.'

"We want to remember a genius who gave so much to Rome and Italy, linking his name to an international symbol of culture and art," wrote the mayor Virginia Raggi on Twitter.

Designed by Renzo Piano and inaugurated in 2002, the auditorium's halls are dedicated to composers Goffredo Petrassi and Giuseppe Sinopoli, and another to S. Cecilia, patron saint of music.

Photo credit: Dziurek / Shutterstock.com.