Raffaella Carrà music to play at Italy-Spain semi final

Italian pop icon will be remembered at Wembley tonight.

A hit song by Raffaella Carrà, the Italian entertainment legend who died yesterday aged 78, is to be played before the Italy-Spain semi final in the Euro 2020 tournament at London's Wembley Stadium tonight.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) gained permission from European football's governing body UEFA to include one of Carrà's most-loved songs - 'A far l'amore comincia tu' - in the pre-match warm-up playlist, reports news agency ANSA.

The gesture is seen as doubly poignant as Carrà was a beloved figure in both Italy and Spain.

Hailing Carrà as an "an extraordinary artist," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said: "We want to remember her with joy, listening to her music full of energy together."

The much-anticipated clash between Italy and Spain kicks off in Wembley at 20.00 local time.

